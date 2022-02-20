Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 0.6% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,123,770,000 after acquiring an additional 21,633,311 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,191 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,792,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,486,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,345 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,211,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,103,939,000 after acquiring an additional 81,601 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,033,915,000 after acquiring an additional 243,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $118.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $108.70 and a fifty-two week high of $269.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.89. The firm has a market cap of $322.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. CLSA reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Argus lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.66.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

