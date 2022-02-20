Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.22.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alkermes from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $25.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Alkermes has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.60, a PEG ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $324.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alkermes will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 42.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Alkermes during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

