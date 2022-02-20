Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Receives $38.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.
A number of research analysts recently commented on ALLK shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Allakos from $230.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Allakos from $122.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. William Blair downgraded Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Allakos from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Allakos by 0.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Allakos by 2.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allakos by 177.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Allakos by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Allakos by 6.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.
About Allakos
Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.
