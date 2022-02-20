Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Receives $38.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALLK shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Allakos from $230.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Allakos from $122.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. William Blair downgraded Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Allakos from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Get Allakos alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Allakos by 0.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Allakos by 2.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allakos by 177.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Allakos by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Allakos by 6.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $5.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $312.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.02. Allakos has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $139.51.

About Allakos

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.