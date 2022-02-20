Allen Parker Sells 2,017 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CFO Allen Parker sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $126,970.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Z stock opened at $60.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.02. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.80 and a 12 month high of $189.12. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.90 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Zillow Group by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Zillow Group by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in Zillow Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 4,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Zillow Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

