Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.86.

ADS has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

ADS opened at $70.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.29 and its 200 day moving average is $82.44. Alliance Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $62.49 and a fifty-two week high of $128.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.19.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($1.36). Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 43.42% and a net margin of 19.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.24%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,395,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,574,000 after buying an additional 1,874,671 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,450,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,097,000 after buying an additional 1,125,000 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,876,000 after acquiring an additional 812,699 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 668.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 667,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,341,000 after acquiring an additional 580,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,893,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.