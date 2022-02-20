Alliance Fan Token Price Down 1.9% This Week (ALL)

Alliance Fan Token (CURRENCY:ALL) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Alliance Fan Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00001187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alliance Fan Token has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. Alliance Fan Token has a market capitalization of $473,214.55 and approximately $16,057.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00043850 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,708.14 or 0.06801868 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,754.39 or 0.99848690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00049102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00051307 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003222 BTC.

Alliance Fan Token Profile

Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins.

Alliance Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alliance Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars.

