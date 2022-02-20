Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) had its target price lowered by Lake Street Capital from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Allot Communications from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Allot Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Allot Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allot Communications currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.80.

Shares of ALLT stock opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. Allot Communications has a one year low of $7.71 and a one year high of $21.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 0.77.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a negative return on equity of 10.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allot Communications will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allot Communications by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 11,175 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allot Communications in the 4th quarter worth $950,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Allot Communications by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Allot Communications by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,327,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,655,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

