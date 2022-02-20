ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:DTEC) Trading Down 1.4%

ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:DTEC) shares dropped 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $40.43 and last traded at $40.59. Approximately 28,616 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 29,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.18.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.27.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (DTEC)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.