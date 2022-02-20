Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Given New $87.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Alteryx from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alteryx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Alteryx from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alteryx presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.14.

NYSE AYX opened at $54.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 0.68. Alteryx has a 1 year low of $49.67 and a 1 year high of $113.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.49 and its 200 day moving average is $66.71.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 33.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.89%. The business had revenue of $173.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $164,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 9,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $514,739.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berry Street Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,828,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,841,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,224,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

