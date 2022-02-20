Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Holdings Lifted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) by 497.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,767 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.34% of Altus Midstream worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Altus Midstream by 323.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,381,000 after purchasing an additional 162,760 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 10.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,876,000 after buying an additional 15,851 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 78.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after buying an additional 32,101 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the third quarter worth about $4,153,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 89.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after buying an additional 27,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALTM opened at $65.71 on Friday. Altus Midstream has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $91.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 3.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.23.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALTM. TheStreet raised Altus Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altus Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

