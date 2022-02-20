Ameren (NYSE:AEE) PT Lowered to $87.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.75% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $84.67 on Friday. Ameren has a 12 month low of $69.79 and a 12 month high of $90.77. The company has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.96.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Ameren had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameren will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $4,976,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ameren by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,860,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,144,740,000 after acquiring an additional 76,051 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Ameren by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,546,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,699,000 after purchasing an additional 662,273 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ameren by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,855,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,135,000 after purchasing an additional 72,178 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ameren by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,682,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,738,000 after purchasing an additional 72,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Ameren by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,715,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,923,000 after purchasing an additional 21,851 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

