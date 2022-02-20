American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

AMSWA has been the subject of several other research reports. Sidoti lifted their target price on American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on American Software from $31.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Software currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.83.

AMSWA opened at $20.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $675.08 million, a P/E ratio of 57.94 and a beta of 0.73. American Software has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $33.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.90.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $31.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.99 million. American Software had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Software will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is 125.72%.

In other American Software news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $159,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 15,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $374,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMSWA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Software by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of American Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Software by 387.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Software by 308.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

