AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ammo Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets and sells ammunition and ammunition component products. Ammo Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

OTCMKTS:POWW opened at $4.26 on Friday. AMMO has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.14 million, a P/E ratio of 30.43 and a beta of -0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.99.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). AMMO had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 13.69%. Equities analysts expect that AMMO will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWW. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of AMMO by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 42,630 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of AMMO by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 10,193 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of AMMO by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 73,465 shares during the last quarter. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AMMO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,319,000. Finally, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMMO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

AMMO Company Profile

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

