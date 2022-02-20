Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Has $488,000 Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 335.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in Dollar General by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar General news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $74,567,652.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $199.97 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $240.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.06 and its 200 day moving average is $220.52. The company has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DG. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.89.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

