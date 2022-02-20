Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Purchases 9,736 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,736 shares during the quarter. HealthEquity accounts for 1.3% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC owned about 0.14% of HealthEquity worth $7,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in HealthEquity by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,458,000 after buying an additional 386,663 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HealthEquity by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,061,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,901,000 after buying an additional 365,133 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in HealthEquity by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,196,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,270,000 after buying an additional 364,908 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,461,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in HealthEquity by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 316,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,519,000 after purchasing an additional 192,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HQY opened at $52.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $85.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -745.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.82.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.44 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Adrian T. Dillon bought 12,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.47 per share, with a total value of $500,816.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,070,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HQY shares. Raymond James cut HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet cut HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HealthEquity from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.91.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.