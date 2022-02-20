Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Trims Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 38.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in American Tower during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 72.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on AMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on American Tower from $295.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.40.

In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,276 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMT opened at $228.44 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $259.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 101.09%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.