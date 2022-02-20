Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. decreased its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,050 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,022,000 after buying an additional 22,751 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,578 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,027,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.57.

In related news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $55.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.77. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $78.19. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.17. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

