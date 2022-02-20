Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Sells 50 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. trimmed its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,027 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 93 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total transaction of $1,598,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.12, for a total value of $6,529,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,500 shares of company stock valued at $31,621,495 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PANW. Mizuho raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $555.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $587.09.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $482.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $521.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $493.94. The company has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.49 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $311.56 and a 52-week high of $572.67.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

