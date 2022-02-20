Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Sells 5,790 Shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. reduced its position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 471,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,790 shares during the period. Ituran Location and Control accounts for about 1.5% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. owned approximately 2.01% of Ituran Location and Control worth $11,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,616,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ituran Location and Control stock opened at $22.19 on Friday. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.13 and a 52 week high of $29.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.80 million, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

