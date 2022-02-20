Analysts Anticipate Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) to Post $0.32 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.34. Alarm.com reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alarm.com.

A number of research firms have commented on ALRM. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.29.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 13,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $1,110,188.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $64,839.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,996 shares of company stock worth $3,222,149. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,954,000 after acquiring an additional 8,136 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alarm.com by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,875,745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,892,000 after purchasing an additional 202,964 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Alarm.com by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,218,000 after purchasing an additional 43,719 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 115,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,808,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com stock opened at $68.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.39, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.28. Alarm.com has a fifty-two week low of $67.66 and a fifty-two week high of $100.84.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

