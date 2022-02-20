Analysts Anticipate Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.92 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) will announce sales of $3.92 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Reinsurance Group of America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.98 billion and the lowest is $3.83 billion. Reinsurance Group of America reported sales of $3.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will report full-year sales of $16.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.23 billion to $16.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $17.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.93 billion to $17.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Reinsurance Group of America.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

In other news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $94,422.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 367.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RGA traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,770. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Reinsurance Group of America has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $134.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.68%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

