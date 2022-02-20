Analysts Anticipate Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) will report earnings per share of ($0.58) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rubius Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.61). Rubius Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.50) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($2.10). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($2.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rubius Therapeutics.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

RUBY traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,760. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.47. Rubius Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a current ratio of 8.74. The company has a market capitalization of $462.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.32.

In other news, CEO Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 6,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $44,216.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 55.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

