Analysts Expect Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.14 Billion

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to post $2.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.22 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.08 billion. Ally Financial reported sales of $1.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full-year sales of $8.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.47 billion to $9.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.66 billion to $9.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.14.

In other news, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 11,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $556,311.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $139,326.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,456 shares of company stock worth $2,227,101. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Ally Financial by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial stock opened at $49.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.22. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $40.64 and a 1-year high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.63%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ally Financial (ALLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY)

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.