Analysts Expect Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.14 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to post $2.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.22 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.08 billion. Ally Financial reported sales of $1.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full-year sales of $8.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.47 billion to $9.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.66 billion to $9.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.14.

In other news, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 11,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $556,311.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $139,326.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,456 shares of company stock worth $2,227,101. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Ally Financial by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial stock opened at $49.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.22. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $40.64 and a 1-year high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.63%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

