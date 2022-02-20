Analysts Expect Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) to Post $1.35 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) to post earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public reported earnings of $1.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full-year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $7.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Horizon Therapeutics Public.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HZNP. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.50.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total transaction of $9,185,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 244,400 shares of company stock worth $23,256,264 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $93.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.83. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52-week low of $79.81 and a 52-week high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

