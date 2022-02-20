Analysts Expect Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $129.50 Million

Analysts expect that Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) will report sales of $129.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mandiant’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $129.25 million and the highest is $130.00 million. Mandiant posted sales of $246.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.
On average, analysts expect that Mandiant will report full year sales of $562.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $560.31 million to $564.95 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $694.25 million, with estimates ranging from $684.17 million to $704.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mandiant.
Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.58 million. Mandiant had a net margin of 149.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.57%. Mandiant’s quarterly revenue was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.
In other news, COO John P. Watters bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $165,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $1,453,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,767,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,897,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Mandiant by 712.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,086,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091,453 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Mandiant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,072,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Mandiant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,615,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ MNDT opened at $17.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.99. Mandiant has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $22.80.
About Mandiant
Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.
