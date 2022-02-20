Analysts Expect Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.65 Billion

Analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) will post $3.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Principal Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.88 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.31 billion. Principal Financial Group posted sales of $3.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will report full year sales of $15.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.90 billion to $15.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $15.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.59 billion to $16.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Principal Financial Group.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,240,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,929. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.83 and a 200-day moving average of $69.74. Principal Financial Group has a 12 month low of $53.81 and a 12 month high of $80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 482.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 85,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after buying an additional 70,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 307.7% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

