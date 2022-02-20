Analysts Expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $485.58 Million

Equities analysts expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to announce $485.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $494.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $467.20 million. SEI Investments reported sales of $455.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full-year sales of $1.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 28.49%. The company had revenue of $501.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

SEIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $2,385,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 55,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 8,593 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 222,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,789,000 after acquiring an additional 23,448 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 31,595 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 150,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the period. 68.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEIC opened at $59.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.20. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $54.03 and a 52 week high of $65.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

SEI Investments announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 20.94%.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

