Analysts Expect The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.99 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to announce $4.99 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.02 billion and the lowest is $4.95 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group reported sales of $4.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full year sales of $20.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.29 billion to $20.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $22.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.67 billion to $23.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The PNC Financial Services Group.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 28.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.21.

NYSE:PNC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $201.17. 1,636,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,353,737. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $167.07 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 39.40%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $25,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,648. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,825,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.1% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $6,500,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 102,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,062,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 283,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,472,000 after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

