Analysts Expect Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $48.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) to post $48.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Vericel’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $47.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $50.86 million. Vericel reported sales of $45.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vericel will report full year sales of $157.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $155.84 million to $159.45 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $188.72 million, with estimates ranging from $185.00 million to $192.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vericel.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vericel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

In other Vericel news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $195,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 14,881 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $596,876.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,881 shares of company stock valued at $832,727 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Vericel during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 186.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000.

Vericel stock opened at $34.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,490.00 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.93. Vericel has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $68.94.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

