Analysts Offer Predictions for CSL Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CSLLY)

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CSL in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Stanton now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.44 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CSLLY opened at $95.24 on Friday. CSL has a 1-year low of $85.07 and a 1-year high of $117.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the CSL Behring and Seqirus segments. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies.

