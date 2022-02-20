Analysts Offer Predictions for Generac Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Generac in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the technology company will earn $1.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.23. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GNRC. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Generac from $500.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.78.

GNRC stock opened at $294.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $311.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $388.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $251.74 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total value of $9,856,159.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNRC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Generac by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at $243,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 3.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 22.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 50,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,094,000 after acquiring an additional 9,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Generac by 3.8% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.