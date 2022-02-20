Analysts Offer Predictions for Henry Schein, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Henry Schein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now anticipates that the company will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.14. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.32 EPS.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.84%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

Shares of HSIC opened at $83.47 on Friday. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $84.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.82.

In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 78,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 14,681 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at $464,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 629,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,830,000 after acquiring an additional 201,318 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at $492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

