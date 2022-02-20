Analysts Set Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Target Price at $62.29

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.29.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen upgraded Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Bally’s from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Bally’s from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Bally's alerts:

Shares of BALY traded down $1.11 on Tuesday, reaching $35.05. 353,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,488. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 8.29 and a quick ratio of 8.24. Bally’s has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $75.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.94.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the second quarter worth $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the second quarter worth $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 1,300.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Bally’s

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.