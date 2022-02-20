Analysts Set Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) PT at $19.69

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.69.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. TD Securities upped their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.75 to C$19.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$13.72 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 716 shares, compared to its average volume of 640. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.15. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $15.05.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It invests in retail stores, offices, and commercial mixed-use buildings. It also acquires grocery and drug store anchored retail properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2006 and is headquartered in New Glasgow, Canada.

