Analysts Set easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) PT at $358.00

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $358.00.

EJTTF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

easyJet stock remained flat at $$9.60 during trading on Tuesday. 11 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.86. easyJet has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $14.60.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

