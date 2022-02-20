Analysts Set easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) PT at $358.00

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2022

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $358.00.

EJTTF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

easyJet stock remained flat at $$9.60 during trading on Tuesday. 11 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.86. easyJet has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $14.60.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.