Analysts Set eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Target Price at $39.22

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.22.
EHTH has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on eHealth from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered eHealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.
Shares of NASDAQ EHTH opened at $14.54 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.46. eHealth has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $78.00. The firm has a market cap of $383.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.63 and a beta of -0.01.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in eHealth by 219.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 47,817 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eHealth in the second quarter worth about $1,574,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 53.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,819,000 after buying an additional 64,300 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 70.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 563,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,825,000 after buying an additional 233,451 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 84,725.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 6,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.
About eHealth
eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.
