Analysts Set eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Target Price at $39.22

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.22.

EHTH has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on eHealth from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered eHealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH opened at $14.54 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.46. eHealth has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $78.00. The firm has a market cap of $383.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.63 and a beta of -0.01.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $337,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in eHealth by 219.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 47,817 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eHealth in the second quarter worth about $1,574,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 53.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,819,000 after buying an additional 64,300 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 70.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 563,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,825,000 after buying an additional 233,451 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 84,725.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 6,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

