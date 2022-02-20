Analysts Set Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Target Price at C$12.79

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.79.

HBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$9.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.38. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$6.70 and a 52-week high of C$11.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$9.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

