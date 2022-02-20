Analysts Set National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Price Target at $61.11

Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.11.

EYE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered National Vision from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of National Vision in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of National Vision during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of National Vision during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of National Vision during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of National Vision during the third quarter worth about $4,433,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of National Vision during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000.

National Vision stock opened at $38.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.85. National Vision has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $65.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.52 and a 200-day moving average of $51.38.

National Vision declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 29th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

