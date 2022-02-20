Analysts Set Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) PT at $71.10

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.10.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SMMNY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cheuvreux cut shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers from €77.50 ($88.07) to €71.10 ($80.80) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMMNY opened at $29.97 on Thursday. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $38.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.54 and its 200 day moving average is $34.56.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

