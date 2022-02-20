Analysts Set Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Target Price at $14.91

Shares of Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.91.

Several research firms have issued reports on TLSYY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telstra from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

TLSYY opened at $14.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Telstra has a 52 week low of $11.84 and a 52 week high of $15.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.47.

Telstra Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services for domestic and international customers. It operates through the following segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, Telstra InfraCo, and All Others. The Telstra Consumer and Small Business segment comprises of telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and play TV/IPTV, and digital content to consumer and small business customers in Australia.

