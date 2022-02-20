Analyzing Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) and Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) and Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Algoma Steel Group and Carpenter Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Algoma Steel Group N/A N/A $230,000.00 N/A N/A Carpenter Technology $1.48 billion 1.25 -$230.00 million ($2.94) -12.95

Algoma Steel Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Carpenter Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Algoma Steel Group and Carpenter Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Algoma Steel Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Carpenter Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00

Algoma Steel Group currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 92.74%. Carpenter Technology has a consensus target price of $46.50, indicating a potential upside of 22.14%. Given Algoma Steel Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Algoma Steel Group is more favorable than Carpenter Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Algoma Steel Group and Carpenter Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Algoma Steel Group N/A 101.77% 30.93% Carpenter Technology -9.11% -5.96% -2.76%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.5% of Algoma Steel Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of Carpenter Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Carpenter Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Algoma Steel Group beats Carpenter Technology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

Legato Merger Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Algoma Steel Inc.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment is composed of its major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations. The Performance Engineered Products segment includes the Dynamet titanium, Carpenter Additive, and the Latrobe and Mexico distribution businesses. The company was founded by James Carpenter in 1889 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

