Analyzing enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) & Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS)

enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) and Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

enVVeno Medical has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antares Pharma has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares enVVeno Medical and Antares Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets enVVeno Medical N/A -31.95% -30.31% Antares Pharma 36.23% 14.44% 8.70%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for enVVeno Medical and Antares Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score enVVeno Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Antares Pharma 0 0 2 0 3.00

Antares Pharma has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 71.92%. Given Antares Pharma’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Antares Pharma is more favorable than enVVeno Medical.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.0% of enVVeno Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of Antares Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of enVVeno Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Antares Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares enVVeno Medical and Antares Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio enVVeno Medical $30,000.00 1,543.28 -$9.14 million N/A N/A Antares Pharma $149.60 million 3.97 $56.20 million $0.38 9.18

Antares Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than enVVeno Medical.

Summary

Antares Pharma beats enVVeno Medical on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

enVVeno Medical Company Profile

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI). Deep venous CVI occurs when valves inside of the deep veins of the leg become damaged, resulting in insufficient blood being returned to the heart. The malfunctioning vein valves cause blood to flow backwards (reflux) and pool in the lower leg, increasing the pressure within the veins of the leg (venous hypertension). In the most severe cases, CVI can lead to venous ulcers (open skin sores) that become chronic and difficult to heal. The VenoValve is implanted in the femoral vein and works as a replacement venous valve, designed to reduce reflux and venous hypertension, and to restore proper directional blood flow back to the heart. With severe deep venous CVI impacting an estimated 2.4 million people in the U.S., who have no effective treatment options, the VenoValve has received Breakthrough Device Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and is currently being evaluated in the SAVVE U.S. clinical trial.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc. is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection. The company was founded in February 1979 and is headquartered in Ewing, NJ.

