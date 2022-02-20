Analyzing Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) and Lombard Medical (OTCMKTS:EVARF)

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) and Lombard Medical (OTCMKTS:EVARF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.9% of Sensus Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 24.3% of Sensus Healthcare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Sensus Healthcare has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lombard Medical has a beta of 5.39, indicating that its stock price is 439% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sensus Healthcare and Lombard Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sensus Healthcare $9.58 million 18.20 -$6.84 million ($0.02) -524.50 Lombard Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Lombard Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sensus Healthcare.

Profitability

This table compares Sensus Healthcare and Lombard Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sensus Healthcare -0.95% -0.87% -0.68% Lombard Medical N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sensus Healthcare and Lombard Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sensus Healthcare 0 0 4 0 3.00 Lombard Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sensus Healthcare currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.67%. Given Sensus Healthcare’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sensus Healthcare is more favorable than Lombard Medical.

Summary

Sensus Healthcare beats Lombard Medical on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids. The company was founded by Joseph C. Sardano, Richard Golin, Kalman Fishman, and Stephen Cohen on May 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Lombard Medical Company Profile

Lombard Medical, Inc. operates as a medical technology company. It engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of endovascular stent-grafts that address significant unmet needs in the repair of aortic aneurysms. The company was founded on January 16, 2014 and is headquartered in Didcot, the United Kingdom.

