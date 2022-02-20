Analyzing Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) & Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) and Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Summit Financial Group and Southside Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Financial Group 32.07% 15.21% 1.37% Southside Bancshares 42.74% 12.87% 1.60%

Summit Financial Group has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southside Bancshares has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Summit Financial Group and Southside Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Financial Group $142.62 million 2.47 $45.74 million $3.47 7.82 Southside Bancshares $265.32 million 5.12 $113.40 million $3.47 12.14

Southside Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Financial Group. Summit Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southside Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.8% of Summit Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of Southside Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of Summit Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Southside Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Summit Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Southside Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Summit Financial Group pays out 20.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Southside Bancshares pays out 39.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Summit Financial Group has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Southside Bancshares has increased its dividend for 28 consecutive years. Southside Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Summit Financial Group and Southside Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Southside Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00

Southside Bancshares has a consensus target price of $39.91, indicating a potential downside of 5.22%. Given Southside Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Southside Bancshares is more favorable than Summit Financial Group.

Summary

Southside Bancshares beats Summit Financial Group on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (West Virginia) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings and time deposits; commercial, real estate and consumer loans; trust and wealth management services; and cash management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, consumer, and mortgage warehouse lines of credit. The company was founded on March 5, 1987 and is headquartered in Moorefield, WV.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans. The company was founded on August 11, 1982 and is headquartered in Tyler, TX.

