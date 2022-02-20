Ancora Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI)

Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Colicity during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Colicity in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Colicity in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colicity in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Colicity in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COLI opened at $9.72 on Friday. Colicity Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $10.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.73.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

