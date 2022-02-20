Ancora Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MX. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $606,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 535.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 93,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 78,532 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 3.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $579,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 178.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 97,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 62,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MX opened at $18.78 on Friday. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.52. The company has a market capitalization of $872.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.05.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 10.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

MX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

