Ancora Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Skydeck Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SKYA)

Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SKYA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Skydeck Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,752,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Skydeck Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,252,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Skydeck Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,646,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Skydeck Acquisition during the third quarter worth $4,825,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Skydeck Acquisition during the third quarter worth $4,470,000. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Skydeck Acquisition stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75. Skydeck Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Skydeck Acquisition Corp. is based in Providence, Rhode Island.

