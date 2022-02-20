Ancora Advisors LLC Invests $30,000 in Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (NASDAQ:DYNS)

Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (NASDAQ:DYNS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 255,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 493,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 93,588 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,361,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,769,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,982,000.

Dynamics Special Purpose stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90. Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $10.54.

Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Redwood City, California.

