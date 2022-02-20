Ancora Advisors LLC Purchases 1,919 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 979.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RF. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 177,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 19,924 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 478,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,647,000 after buying an additional 187,384 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 1,130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 926,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,699,000 after buying an additional 851,245 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $23.70 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $25.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

RF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.21.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

