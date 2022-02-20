Ancora Advisors LLC Takes $33,000 Position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU)

Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 425,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 22,309 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 20.4% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 257,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 43,748 shares during the period. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the third quarter valued at $1,970,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 4.1% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 146,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,783 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 18.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period.

HIIIU stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.87. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

